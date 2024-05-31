StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 154.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

