StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
