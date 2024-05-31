StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Retractable Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 48,635 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 143,649 shares of company stock worth $148,926. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

