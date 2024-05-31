StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.