StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Catalent by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.