StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,044,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

