StockNews.com Upgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to “Buy”

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

LAMR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,000. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

