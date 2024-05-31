Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $718.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

