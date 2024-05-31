Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Stoneridge Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,039. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $439.12 million, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

