StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 1,337,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

