StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,499,000 after purchasing an additional 715,125 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 7,283,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $519.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

