StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,700 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,159. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.