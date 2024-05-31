StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AME traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.67. The company had a trading volume of 221,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

