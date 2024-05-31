StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 6,067,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,766. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

