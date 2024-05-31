StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after buying an additional 218,283 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,302. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

