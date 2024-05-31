StoneX Group Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.11. The company had a trading volume of 210,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.06. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

