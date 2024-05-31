StoneX Group Inc. Has $59.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $521.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

