StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,715. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.