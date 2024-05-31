StoneX Group Inc. Invests $310,000 in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 172,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares during the period.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $25,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 25,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,421. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.