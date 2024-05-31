StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 4,117 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $43,052,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $4,287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 24,387 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.