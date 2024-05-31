StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 33,262,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,978,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

