StoneX Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

