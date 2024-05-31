StoneX Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOWFree Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.