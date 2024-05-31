Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $206.63 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $206.63 million and $14.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Storj
Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,307,193 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Storj
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
