Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Strategic Oil & Gas

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

