Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.01). 280,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 481,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.80 ($1.03).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett acquired 68,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($63,756.13). 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
