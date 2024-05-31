STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.49

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.49 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.73). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.75), with a volume of 232,318 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £296.24 million, a PE ratio of -5,400.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17,500.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

