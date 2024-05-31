Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

Subsea 7 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

