Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.