Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $6.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,535.75 or 0.99932230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00115054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024014 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

