Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. Sumco has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $629.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.61 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

