Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,687.0 days.

SMTUF remained flat at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

