Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.61.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$54.57 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$56.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

