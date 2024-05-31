Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) CEO Joseph Kim Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.