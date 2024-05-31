Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen Buys 3,765 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05.
Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.61. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
