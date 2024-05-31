Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,243,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,725.8 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

