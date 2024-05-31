Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,243,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,725.8 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SWDBF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
