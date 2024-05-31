Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (SWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 2nd.
Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
