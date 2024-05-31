Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 32,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,632. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

Symrise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.1897 dividend. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

