Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $148.69 and last traded at $149.15. Approximately 5,544,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,850,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $777.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,768,000 after buying an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.