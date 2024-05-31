Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 8.6% Higher

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 904,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,350,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $63,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.