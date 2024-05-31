Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Fredrick Schaufeld Buys 153,447 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 153,447 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 46,833 shares of Telos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51.

On Friday, May 24th, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 54,650 shares of Telos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $217,507.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 8,219 shares of Telos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 100,248 shares of Telos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82.

Telos Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.90. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

