Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.33. 2,420,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,386,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

