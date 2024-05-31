Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 11.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.57% of Ternium worth $47,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 158,751 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,171 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 148,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,532. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

