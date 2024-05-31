Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 186,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,759 shares of company stock worth $3,811,560. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.