TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 47,471 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 71,925.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.36 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.