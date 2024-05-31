TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 60,025.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $146.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

