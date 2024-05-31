TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 206,012.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

