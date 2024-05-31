TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,969 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 49,612.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,958. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

