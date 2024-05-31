The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,938. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
