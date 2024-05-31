The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.39. 608,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,008. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.