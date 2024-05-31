The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCLH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,824,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

