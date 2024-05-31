The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $335.00. 5,556,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

