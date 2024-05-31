The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,334. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average is $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

